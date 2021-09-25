RPT - Venezuela Wants to Expand Energy, Industrial Cooperation with Russia - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Caracas would like to strengthen agricultural production, heavy industry and energy collaboration with Moscow, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik.

When asked where Venezuela would like to expand cooperation with Russia, Plasencia said "in all areas.

"

"Energy, technology and agricultural production, in heavy industry because you have long experience, you have resources, mining expertise, oil and petrol expertise, natural gas, that's all-important for us," he said. "Venezuela and Russia are hubs of energy and we are working on that."

The Venezuelan diplomat underscored the deep ties in areas such as investment, trade and their staunch defense of international laws and norms.