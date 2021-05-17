UrduPoint.com
RPT - Venezuelan People Need Millions of Doses of Sputnik Light Vaccine - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The people of Venezuela need millions of Russian's Sputnik Light vaccine doses, recently approved for use in the country, Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik.

The approval of Sputnik Light was announced on Saturday. This vaccine is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, which was approved in Venezuela in January 2021 under emergency use authorization.

"I can't say how many doses [of Sputnik Light vaccine Venezuela is planning to get], but I can say for sure there will be millions of doses [of this vaccine] which our people will need in this hard situation, in the pandemic," Faria Tortosa said when asked how many doses of the vaccine Venezuela was planning to get from Russia.

The diplomat added that he was hoping for Venezuela to approve EpiVacCorona as well, another Russian-developed vaccine. In late March, Venezuela said that it received a batch of EpiVacCorona for study, with the country's vice president Delcy Rodriguez saying that Caracas was interested in the approval of the vaccine.

"We have very high confidence in scientists who are engaged in this [study] in the Russian Federation. I do not know when it [the study] is over. This is the question to our scientists and doctors," Faria Tortosa said.

The ambassador told Sputnik that he got vaccinated by the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in early December and felt perfectly well.

