RPT - Venezuelan Refugees Severely Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic, End Up on Streets - UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Venezuelan refugees have been severely impacted by mitigation measures and lockdowns placed in Latin America due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leading to job losses and life on the streets, UN Refugee Agency Communications Officer Olga Sarrado told Sputnik.

"The lock down measures and quarantine measures have impacted also refugee migrants from Venezuela, they've lost their livelihoods, it has severely impacted their day to day lives," Sarrado said. "Most pay daily rent so there's some landlords that have evicted them because they're not able to pay rent, [they're] sleeping on the streets - there are health and protection risks."

Sarrado said it is difficult to assess the magnitude of refugees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but in March they observed groups of Venezuelan refugees in Colombia making the decision to return to Venezuela because of the lockdown.

"Venezuelans tell us they are losing all types of support," Sarrado said.

Sarrado noted that the novel coronavirus has not spread in refugee shelters, but a "very limited" number of refugees have tested positive.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said US sanctions are impeding Venezuela's ability to import much needed medical supplies. In March, Maduro requested a $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to better tackle the pandemic in the cash-strapped country.

Neighboring Brazil and Colombia have closed their borders with Venezuela in response to the pandemic.

Data from the United Nations shows there are about 4.3 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Colombia has taken in the most refugees at 1.8 million.

Moreover, Sarrado said UN humanitarian efforts on the ground have been limited because of mitigation measures, but the UN Refugee Agency is trying to raise public health awareness, send hygiene kits and help government authorities expand emergency health centers and shelters in border areas of Colombia and Brazil.

A 2,200-capacity emergency health center will soon open in Boa Vista, Brazil that will be able to treat COVID-19 patients, Sarrado said, adding that few Venezuelans with serious health issues have been allowed into Colombia to seek medical treatment.

Sarrado said $1.3 billion is required to help deal with the refugee crisis in 2020, but only about $14 million has been provided as of early April.

"The response remains underfunded, it's a great challenge as well," Sarrado said. "It's very challenging when there are no funds to continue supporting...now the needs are greater."

According to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, Brazil has more than 25,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Colombia close to 3,000 cases, Peru has more than 10,300 cases and Ecuador has more than 7,600 cases. The data shows Venezuela with nearly 200 reported cases.