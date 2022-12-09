UrduPoint.com

RPT - Viktor Bout's Release From US Prison 'Wonderful Moment' - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Viktor Bout's Release From US Prison 'Wonderful Moment' - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The release of Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who served almost 15 years in a US prison, is a wonderful moment for him and his family, Bout's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is a wonderful moment for Viktor and his family. We have been waiting for this moment for many years," Tarasov said.

Bout, who was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States, was released earlier in the day in exchange for American basketball star Brittney Griner.

"It is a one-for-one exchange. In other words it is only Viktor who was exchanged for Griner. It is the difference from what the US initially thought, which was a two-for-one exchange," Tarasov said.

Asked about Bout's health condition, the lawyer noted that it would be evaluated by doctors in Russia. "His health and some of the issues that he experienced were not addressed properly during his time of incarceration, so he definitely would need to have a medical check-up upon arrival," Tarasov added.

Bout was arrested in 2008 on terrorism charges in Bangkok, Thailand, in a joint operation between the Thai and US authorities. He was sentenced to 25 years in a US prison in 2012 on charges of conspiracy to murder American citizens and financially supporting terrorism. Bout denies all the accusations.

Related Topics

Murder Thailand Exchange Russia Bangkok United States Family All From

Recent Stories

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

1 hour ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

2 hours ago
 'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.