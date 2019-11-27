UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - WADA's Proposed 4-Year Ban Of Russian Flag Violates Athletes' Human Rights - Sports Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - WADA's Proposed 4-Year Ban of Russian Flag Violates Athletes' Human Rights - Sports Lawyer

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (CRC WADA) to ban Russian athletes from performing under the Russian flag at any major sports event for four years is a violation of their human rights under international law, a member of the board of Directors of the International Association of Sports Law, Anatoly Peskov, told Sputnik.

On Monday, the WADA Compliance Review Committee recommended a number of punitive measures against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) for alleged non-compliance, saying that "Russia's flag not be flown at any Major Event staged in the Four Year Period."

"Such punishment is not provided for in the Olympic Charter and directly contradicts Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which clearly stipulates that each person has a right to belong to their country and no court is entitled to change their citizenship. [Russian] athletes are denied this natural human right to belong to one's homeland and respect its flag. As if it was done deliberately to humiliate not only athletes but all citizens of the Russian Federation," Peskov said.

He added that such punitive measures also contradicted the principles of the Olympic Movement, as well as the "presumption of innocence" principle in the Russian constitution that stipulates that no one should be deemed guilty before their guilt is proven.

According to the lawyer, the WADA Executive Committee still has the option to disagree with the CRC recommendations and send them back for modifications twice. If, however, they adopt the recommendations right away, Russia will have 21 days to object, in which case WADA will refer the case to the International Court of Arbitration. The case can then be reviewed for up to three months.

The WADA Executive Committee is due to consider the proposed punitive measures at an emergency meeting on December 9. The recommendation stipulates that Russia should not have the right to host any editions of major sports events for four years or fly the Russian flag at competitions over the same period of time. Russian athletes would have to compete as neutrals.

Russia's athletics federation had been suspended for mass doping since November 2015. It was temporarily reinstated in September 2018 on the condition that it discloses all data from its Moscow laboratory.

In September 2019, WADA launched another non-compliance procedure against Russia and gave RUSADA three weeks to explain "inconsistencies" that the anti-doping watchdog found in probes received from the Moscow anti-doping laboratories earlier this year. After receiving the data from Moscow, WADA's investigation and intelligence department suspected that the records had been manipulated before being submitted.

Related Topics

World Sports Moscow Russia Same Costa Rican Colon September November December Citizenship 2015 2018 2019 Olympics Event All From Court

Recent Stories

Local Press: Tolerance integral to the UAE story

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre expands n ..

10 hours ago

More than $500 bn a year needed to ensure basic le ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Zambian President

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.