Open Menu

RPT - Western Sanctions Against Russian Aviation Sector Could Boost Its Development - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 10:20 AM

RPT - Western Sanctions Against Russian Aviation Sector Could Boost Its Development - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Western sanctions have proven being of little effect on most of the Russian economy except for aviation, but the negative impact could serve as an incentive for Russia to develop its civil aviation industry, Xavier Moreau, a geopolitical expert from the French think tank Stratpol, told Sputnik.

The European Union officially released its 11th package of sanctions against Russia on Friday targeting a list of individuals, banks and companies involved in the production and maintenance of weapons.

"It is clear that the EU is struggling to find new sanctions that could be effective. The earlier packages have not seriously hampered the Russian economy, which is growing even faster than Western Europe, or the financial sector, which is stable. It is only in a sector such as aviation, that specific parts or subassemblies for Boeing or Airbus planes can be stopped," Moreau said.

Since a large part of Russia's civil aviation fleet consists of US- and European-made planes, sanctions jeopardize maintenance and repair works, he continued.

"Russia's answer is to develop faster its own civil aviation planes, made in Russia and/or integrating parts from friendly countries. Europe actually helps Russia develop its civil aviation sector, forcing it to invest more in motorization and airplane construction," Moreau said.

"The embargoes on civil aviation parts have hurt in the short term but paradoxically it has boosted the developments of the sector in Russia."

The expert pointed to the Russian-made passenger planes Sukhoi Superjet 100, MC-21 and CR929, which, he believes, will compete with Boeing and Airbus planes "in a few years."

"With this 11th package of sanctions, Brussels aims its efforts at the delivery of oil on the one hand and the export by third countries of dual-use products and technologies made in Europe on the other. The EU will try to avoid circumvention of sanctions by non-European countries or companies that export to Russia," Moreau said, adding, however, that "these circumvention tools will never work and the Eurocrats know it."

The EU banned the supply of civil aircraft and spare parts to Russia and obligated lessors to terminate contracts with Russian airlines after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Aircraft maintenance and insurance services have also been banned, while the EU, the United States, Canada and a number of other countries have closed their airspace for Russian aircraft.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Canada European Union Oil Brussels United States Tank Turkish Lira From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

58 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

9 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

10 hours ago
Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

10 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

10 hours ago
 NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

10 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

10 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

11 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

11 hours ago

More Stories From World