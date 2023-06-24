RPT - Western Sanctions Against Russian Aviation Sector Could Boost Its Development - Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Western sanctions have proven being of little effect on most of the Russian economy except for aviation, but the negative impact could serve as an incentive for Russia to develop its civil aviation industry, Xavier Moreau, a geopolitical expert from the French think tank Stratpol, told Sputnik.

The European Union officially released its 11th package of sanctions against Russia on Friday targeting a list of individuals, banks and companies involved in the production and maintenance of weapons.

"It is clear that the EU is struggling to find new sanctions that could be effective. The earlier packages have not seriously hampered the Russian economy, which is growing even faster than Western Europe, or the financial sector, which is stable. It is only in a sector such as aviation, that specific parts or subassemblies for Boeing or Airbus planes can be stopped," Moreau said.

Since a large part of Russia's civil aviation fleet consists of US- and European-made planes, sanctions jeopardize maintenance and repair works, he continued.

"Russia's answer is to develop faster its own civil aviation planes, made in Russia and/or integrating parts from friendly countries. Europe actually helps Russia develop its civil aviation sector, forcing it to invest more in motorization and airplane construction," Moreau said.

"The embargoes on civil aviation parts have hurt in the short term but paradoxically it has boosted the developments of the sector in Russia."

The expert pointed to the Russian-made passenger planes Sukhoi Superjet 100, MC-21 and CR929, which, he believes, will compete with Boeing and Airbus planes "in a few years."

"With this 11th package of sanctions, Brussels aims its efforts at the delivery of oil on the one hand and the export by third countries of dual-use products and technologies made in Europe on the other. The EU will try to avoid circumvention of sanctions by non-European countries or companies that export to Russia," Moreau said, adding, however, that "these circumvention tools will never work and the Eurocrats know it."

The EU banned the supply of civil aircraft and spare parts to Russia and obligated lessors to terminate contracts with Russian airlines after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Aircraft maintenance and insurance services have also been banned, while the EU, the United States, Canada and a number of other countries have closed their airspace for Russian aircraft.