UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The participation of Western delegations in meetings of the UN Security Council is more like "work for the sake of the picture" than a search for real solutions to pressing international problems, Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Yury Ambrazevich told Sputnik.

"This is deeply regrettable, since it seems to me that in its current form, a participation of Western delegations in the work of the Security Council is more like work for appearances' sake and, in fact, for the sake of informational reasons for their own domestic audience, and not to find a real solution to the problem, not to address the legitimate concerns of the Russian Federation and its partners in the field of security on the principles that are enshrined in both the UN Charter and the charter of regional organizations, in particular, the OSCE.

I mean the indivisibility of security, not solving (one's) own security problems at the expense of others," Ambrazevich said.

Thus, Ambrazevich commented on the work initiated by Moscow at the United Nations on the topic of export control, affecting conflicts in various countries around the world.

"We are talking not only about Ukraine, but also, in principle, about the methods and ways of this control, which requires development both through the mechanisms of the UN platform and through the Geneva structures, by the way," the Belarusian diplomat noted.