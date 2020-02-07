RPT - Whistle-Blower Doctor in Wuhan Dies of New Coronavirus - Colleagues

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Li Wenliang, the doctor at Wuhan Central Hospital who first tried to warn the general public about the possible dangerous outbreak caused by the new coronavirus, has died after contracting the virus, his colleagues confirmed to Sputnik.

According to doctors in other hospitals in Wuhan who knew him, Li died on Thursday evening after contracting the new coronavirus.

Concerned about the virus outbreak that had sickened many patients with pneumonia symptoms, Li warned colleagues that seven Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) cases had been confirmed among patients at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan. He posted the message in an internal WeChat social media group among doctors at his hospital on December 30.

After his message was shared on Chinese social media, the post went viral as people were worried about the consequence of the outbreak, as SARS killed hundreds of people in China.

The next day, the Wuhan police summoned Li and seven other doctors who shared similar concerns over the ongoing outbreak.

The police accused the doctors, including Li, of spreading false information because the new virus could not be confirmed to be exactly the same as the SARS coronavirus.

It turned out, the new virus Li tried to warn his colleagues about was a new coronavirus, which proved to be much more contagious than the SARS virus.

After ignoring Li's warnings for more than 20 days, local authorities in Wuhan began to take strict measures to contain the outbreak in the city.

As of this Thursday, the new coronavirus has infected over 28,000 people and killed more than 500 globally.

According to a post from Li on his official Weibo account, he started coughing and developed a fever on January 11 after treating patients who had been confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus.

Li's last Weibo post came on Saturday, when he wrote that he had been confirmed to have contracted the new virus.

According to Li's colleagues, he was 34 years old. Li worked as an ophthalmologist.