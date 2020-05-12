UrduPoint.com
RPT - White House Must Correct 'Grave Error' Of Downplaying USSR Role In WWII - US Veteran

Tue 12th May 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The White House excluding the Soviet Union from a list of countries who prevailed over the Nazis in World War II is a grave mistake that must be corrected, US veteran Frank Cohn told Sputnik.

On May 8, the White House published a video clip with a voice-over of US President Donald Trump saying that America and Great Britain defeated the Nazis, but he made no mention of the decisive role the Soviet Union had played.

"That was a grave error, which should be corrected, and a correction should be demanded by the proper authorities. History cannot be thus rewritten," Cohn said on Monday.

A retired US Army colonel, Cohn, 94, participated in the April 25, 1945 meeting of the US and Soviet troops on the Elbe River in Germany. The meeting was a key milestone in the process of ending World War II and took place as US troops advanced from the west and Soviet troops advanced from the east thus splitting Nazi Germany in two.

"I am sure that it [video message] is not official US policy," Cohn said.

Besides, he added, if Great Britain was mentioned, so should the Russian contribution. Cohn said the British were in a losing posture on the Western front until the Soviet victory at Stalingrad. So, there was no question who participated in the successful outcome.

Cohn also recalled how the Soviets assisted in the invasion of Normandy, France.

"With our successful invasion, which was certainly assisted with half of the German Army deployed on the eastern front, [US] General Dwight Eisenhower recognized the Russian advances and drew the line at the Elbe, cutting Germany in half, to assure that the Soviet forces from the east would not collide with the US and British forces moving from the west into Germany," the US veteran said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Moscow intends to hold a serious conversation with Washington in connection with the latter's continued attempts to distort WWII history and downplay the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany.

