UrduPoint.com

RPT - White Supremacists Sentenced For Attack On Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 12:20 AM

RPT - White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Four members of a white supremacist group were sentenced for attacking a Black disc jockey at a tavern in the US state of Washington, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"Four men who assaulted a Black man because of the man's actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, were sentenced today in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington," the department said in a press release.

All four men - Jason DeSimas, Jason Stanley, Randy Smith, and Daniel Dorson - previously each pleaded guilty to one count of committing a hate crime and one of making false statements to investigators, the release said.

DeSimas was sentenced to four years, Stanley to just over 47 months, Smith 42 months, and Dorson 28, according to the release.

The four men were charged in an indictment in 2020 after beating a Black man named in an AP report as Tyrone Smith.

They admitted to entering the bar with fellow members of Crew 38 - a support group for the Hammerskins, a white supremacist organization, the release explained. Many in the group also had swastika tattoos, the release added.

"All four defendants punched and kicked T.S., even after he fell to the floor, while some in the group called T.S. racial slurs," the release said.

The victim suffered physical injuries, including bleeding and swelling of one eye, loss of consciousness, and bruising on his back, chest and legs, according to the release

Related Topics

Washington Stanley Man 2020 All Race Court

Recent Stories

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With T ..

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflic ..

25 minutes ago
 Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready ..

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Di ..

25 minutes ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

25 minutes ago
 More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs ..

More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

25 minutes ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

25 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary, US representative discuss regio ..

Foreign Secretary, US representative discuss regional situation

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.