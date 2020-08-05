UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - WHO Sending To Beirut Medical Supplies For 500 Injured, Kits For 500 Surgeries - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:00 AM

RPT - WHO Sending to Beirut Medical Supplies for 500 Injured, Kits for 500 Surgeries - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is sending medical supplies to Lebanon for 500 wounded people as well as 500 surgery kits after a massive explosion took place in Beirut, WHO spokesperson Inas Hamam told Sputnik.

"Based on a request from the minister of health immediately after the blast, WHO is dispatching trauma kits containing emergency medical supplies enough to treat 500 injured people and surgical kits containing supplies to treat 500 people requiring surgical care," Hamam said on Tuesday. "Additional supplies will be dispatched as needed."

On Tuesday, a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut ripped through the center of the city and caused extensive damage, including to the Rafic Hariri International Airport located over six miles away from the epicenter of the blast.

"WHO is in constant contact with the local authorities (both the minister of health and hospitals treating the wounded) to further clarify needs and ensure immediate support," Hamam said.

According to the Lebanese health minister, Hamad Hassan, the blast has claimed the lives of 63 people and more than 3,000 have been injured.

"Our hearts and prayers are with all those affected, and we continue our mission to ensure the wellbeing of all people in Lebanon and across the region," Hamam said.

WHO has also urged unity in the region amid the tragedy.

"Even before the blast, Lebanon was facing civil unrest, economic hardship, coronavirus outbreak, and the Syrian refugee crisis," Hamam said. "We call for regional solidarity to support all people in need in Lebanon given the additional challenges now faced."

Related Topics

Injured World Syria Beirut Lebanon All From Refugee Unity Foods Limited Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

2 hours ago

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

5 hours ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

7 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

7 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.