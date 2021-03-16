RPT - Yellen, Indian Finance Minister Team Up for Post-Pandemic Recovery in Asia - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreed to collaborate closely to establish a strong global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of the Treasury announced in a readout of the conversation.

"Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen spoke with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," the readout said on Monday.

"Yellen emphasized India's role as a critical partner in Asia and conveyed her intention to collaborate closely to support a strong global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic [and] fight inequality.

The two finance ministers also agreed to cooperate in advancing a bold climate agenda, the readout also said.

Yellin looked forward to cooperating with Sitharaman, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to address shared priorities between the two countries, the readout added.