UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council that he is extending an invitation to the United Nations expert mission to visit Ukraine and examine the country's critical infrastructure.

"I confirm my invitation on behalf of Ukraine for the expert mission from UN to examine the critical infrastructure of Ukraine and the facilities should be examined and evaluated to document what was done against the infrastructure that provides for lives of tens of millions of people," Zelenskyy said via video on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council is holding at present an emergency session at the request of Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian authorities issued a nationwide air raid alert. Deputy chief of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that several energy facilities were damaged by Russian strikes.

On November 1, Zelensky said about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of the strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout Ukraine.

Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow blamed on the Ukrainian special services.