UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: Zimbabwe Seeks To Conduct 100,000 Tests For COVID-19 Per Month - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: Zimbabwe Seeks to Conduct 100,000 Tests for COVID-19 Per Month - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Zimbabwe's government is seeking to increase the number of coronavirus tests conducted per month to 100,000, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Russia Mike Sango told Sputnik.

"Testing is taking place on health and security personnel and those in essential services. The government is targeting testing 100,000 people a month," Sango said.

The ambassador added that given that the majority of cases were imported, the government had ordered that all returning residents be isolated for 21 days upon their arrival. Apart from testing and tracing contacts, the authorities are also making efforts to educate locals on proper hygiene and social distancing.

"Naturally, the continued lockdown has its negative impact on the poor [people], who have no regular source of income other than from day to day hustling ... The government has lifted lockdown on the agriculture and mining industries with specific guidelines on how to safeguard workers from contracting the disease," the ambassador said.

Sango also stated that the government was now distributing maize meal directly to households to avoid crowding and has allowed markets for perishables to open, as they provide nutrition to households while practicing enforceable social distancing and hygiene.

Last week, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended the quarantine imposed due to the coronavirus until May 15, while reducing the quarantine measure to Level 2. In particular, industrial and commercial enterprises will reopen, provided that their employees wear masks, with the workday being scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time (06:00 to 13:00 GMT).

As of Wednesday, Zimbabwe has reported 34 confirmed coronavirus infection cases, including four fatalities. It is believed, however, that the low rate in Zimbabwe ” and the bigger rest of Africa, for that matter ” is not due to the actual absence of infection, but rather due to shortage of adequate diagnostic capacities.

Related Topics

Africa Shortage Poor Russia Agriculture Zimbabwe May Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 605 after 25, 837 cases of Cor ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes and Congratulates the New Iraqi Gover ..

23 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 8, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE hails formation of new Iraqi government

9 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.