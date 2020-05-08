RPT: Zimbabwe Shifts Efforts From Ongoing Malaria Outbreak to COVID-19 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The coronavirus disease epidemic in Zimbabwe has taken all attention and available resources, overshadowing a widespread outbreak of malaria, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Russia Mike Sango told Sputnik.

Malaria continues to be a recurrent phenomenon in Zimbabwe, with peaks occurring annually from February to May. There are currently more than 200 malaria outbreaks across the southern African nation and as of late April, 135,585 people have been infected, resulting in the deaths of 131 individuals.

"The perennial scourge of malaria that has been well managed over the years is being rolled back now as resources are being diverted towards the mass threatening pandemic," Sango said.

In 2003, there were 155 cases of malaria per 1,000 inhabitants in Zimbabwe. Since then, the figure has declined rapidly, which appears to be a combination of the government's commitment to tackling the disease and the targeted assistance of foreign actors.

As of Wednesday, Zimbabwe has confirmed 34 COVID-19 cases, including four fatalities. It is believed that the low number of positive tests in Zimbabwe, as with the rest of Africa, is not because of the absence of infection, but rather due to low testing capacity.