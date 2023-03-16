UrduPoint.com

RPT - Zimbabwe's Ruling Party Says Africa Becoming Increasingly Opposed To US, West

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 10:40 AM

RPT - Zimbabwe's Ruling Party Says Africa Becoming Increasingly Opposed to US, West

HARARE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) African countries are growing increasingly resistant to the "bullying" exerted by the United States and the West in general as they understand their strengths better now, Christopher Mutsvangwa, a spokesman for Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party, told Sputnik.

"African countries, they are now much more interested in developing themselves without being bullied by the West and there is a lot of resistance now against (the West)... it is the resisting America, that's why we were punished, it is the resisting England, that's why we were punished... now the African countries, they know their resource base is one of the best in the world.

.. and they know western countries are jealous and they want to take away the resource like they always used to do in the colonial era," he said.

The politician added that Africa "has already grown" and acquired both self-confidence and many friends while the world economy is becoming multidimensional and finance and technology centers are emerging outside the Western world.

Mutsvangwa also noted that Zimbabwe highly values its ties with Russia and hopes to develop joint projects in trade and other spheres, including railroad construction, energy, metallurgy and science.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Russia United States Zimbabwe Best

Recent Stories

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands ..

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fri ..

Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

26 minutes ago
 China launches new experiment satellite

China launches new experiment satellite

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children&#039;s Reading Festival to open M ..

Sharjah Children&#039;s Reading Festival to open May 3

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.