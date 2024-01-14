Rrahmani Fires Napoli To Last-gasp Win Over Salernitana
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Amir Rrahmani snatched a 2-1 win for Napoli against Serie A's bottom team Salernitana on Saturday with a stoppage-time strike which ended the ailing champions' winless run at four matches.
Kosovo captain Rrahmani capitalised on dreadful defending at a free-kick to poke home the winner and turn jeers into cheers at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Walter Mazzarri's side moved up to sixth in Italy's top flight after the win, 17 points behind league leaders Inter Milan who are at Monza in Saturday's late match.
The hosts came back from going behind in the 29th minute to a stunning Antonio Candreva strike, with Matteo Politano pulling Napoli level from the penalty spot at the end of the first half before Rrahmani brought the house down with his late winner.
"It's not an easy situation, because going from being Italian champions to having the kind of results we're having this season is very hard," said Rrahmani to DAZN.
"I'm happy with the goal. I hope I can be as lucky again in the future."
Napoli are two points behind fourth-placed Fiorentina, who sit in the final Champions League spot and host Udinese on Sunday.
They take on Fiorentina on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the revamped, four-team Italian Super Cup which is being held in Riyadh.
"We absolutely had to win today after recent results. We played well and deserved the win," said Mazzarri.
"It was a real team win, a hallmark of this team last season but something that we haven't seen too much of this year."
Saturday's win brought euphoria to home fans who have watched a side which cruised to last season's historic Scudetto put up a pathetic title defence.
But the three points came with a large slice of good fortune as Politano's leveller came after a soft foul from Federico Fazio on Giovanni Simeone, given after a VAR check.
Supporters were resigned to a draw when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has struggled this term, shot a great chance straight at Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with the clock ticking down.
Moments later Ochoa helped hand Napoli the win when he clattered into Fazio while trying to collect Giacomo Raspadori's free-kick, the ball then squirmed to Rrahmani who rammed home the decisive goal.
Recent Stories
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal
PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI
More Stories From World
-
Kashmiri scholars back S. Africa's case at ICJ against Israel's Gaza genocide, urge ceasefire3 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to 333 minutes ago
-
Championship leaders Leicester slump to shock loss at Coventry4 minutes ago
-
Leaders Leverkusen grab late winner, Sancho stars on Dortmund return4 minutes ago
-
Palmer sinks Fulham to lift Chelsea gloom4 minutes ago
-
Reunion Island braces for storm with 'very dangerous' potential14 minutes ago
-
Severe weather freezes Iowa caucus campaigning14 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to 3314 minutes ago
-
Odermatt strikes again in downhill marred by Kilde crash24 minutes ago
-
Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence7 hours ago
-
Ukraine 'will remain France's priority' despite international crisis7 hours ago
-
Golf: Dubai Invitational scores8 hours ago