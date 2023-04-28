RSF Agrees to Extension of Ceasefire With Sudanese Armed Forces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Thursday agreed to extend the current ceasefire in Sudan for another 72 hours.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese armed forces said that they agreed to the extension of truce.

"We announce that we agree to the proposal ... to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional 72 hours," RSF tweeted.