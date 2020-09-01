The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-profit organization on Tuesday condemned Hong Kong for adopting mainland China's practice of "weaponising" journalist visas and denying a work visa to an independent media Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reporter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-profit organization on Tuesday condemned Hong Kong for adopting mainland China's practice of "weaponising" journalist visas and denying a work visa to an independent media Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reporter.

In late August, the Hong Kong immigration authorities denied a work visa application filed six months prior by the HKFP for Irish citizen Aaron Mc Nicholas, an editor the news website wanted to recruit. Earlier, in May, the authorities rejected a visa application by New York Times correspondent Chris Buckley, who had a history of being expelled from mainland China. In addition, the Hong Kong government also expelled Financial Times journalist Victor Mallet in 2018 after he moderated a debate disapproved of by Beijing.

"Reporters Without Borders (RSF) denounces the extension of the Chinese practice of weaponising journalist visas to Hong Kong and condemns the denial of a work visa requested by independent media Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP)," the organization said, indicating that the website's extensive overage of last year's Hong Kong pro-democracy protests may have been the reason behind the denial.

The watchdog also believes that the extension of China's visa review practices against journalists to Hong Kong is alarming and contradicts the principle of press freedom enshrined in the Basic Law, adding it is "another sign of the recent acceleration of press freedom's decline after the passing ... of a National Security Law," that allows Beijing to directly intervene in the special administrative region to suppress terrorism.

"Hong Kong, once a bastion of press freedom, has dropped from 18th place in 2002 to 80th place in 2020 in the RSF World Press Freedom Index. The People's Republic of China, for its part, stagnated at 177th out of 180," the watchdog added.

On June 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed into effect a new law that criminalizes secession, subversion, collusion, and terrorism in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Beijing said it would only target subversive and terrorist activities in the region, while local pro-democracy activists, as well as many Western countries, including the United States, feared that the new law would hinder the city's existing civil liberties and democratic freedoms.