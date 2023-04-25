KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Fighters loyal to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shot dead the assistant of the Egyptian military attache in Khartoum on Monday, the Sudanese armed forces said.

"This evening, the assistant to the Egyptian military attache in Khartoum, Mohammed al-Hussein Mohammed ar-Rawi, was shot dead by rebel forces while he was driving in his car, on the main road on Sayyid Abd al-Rahman Street," the military said in a statement.