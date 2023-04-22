UrduPoint.com

RSF Leader Says Discussed Sudan Crisis With Guterres

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 06:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo says he has discussed the situation in Sudan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, following the announcement of the truce.

On Friday, Sudan's armed forces said they had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting from 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) and expressed hope that the RSF would comply with the truce.

"Discussed the current crisis with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. Focused on the humanitarian truce, safe passages, and protecting humanitarian workers. Grateful for his dedication to Sudan's stability & eager for UN increased support," Dagalo said on Twitter late on Friday.

The RSF announced on Twitter on Friday their readiness to partially open airports in order to allow for the evacuation of foreign citizens from Sudan.

The RSF added that they were fully prepared for cooperation in what concerned the creation of opportunities for representatives of foreign diasporas and diplomatic missions to safely leave Sudan.

Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF broke out, with the epicenter located in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

Sudan's Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said on Friday that about 60 people were killed and more than 200 were injured during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated in Sudan on Friday. In total, about 600 have died and 3,500 have been injured during almost a week of conflict in Sudan.

