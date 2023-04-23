UrduPoint.com

RSF Say Coordinated Evacuation Of US Embassy Personnel From Sudan

Published April 23, 2023

RSF Say Coordinated Evacuation of US Embassy Personnel From Sudan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group says it has coordinated with the United States in arranging for the evacuation of diplomats and their families from the US embassy in Sudan's capital of Khartoum.

"The Rapid Support Forces Command has coordinated with the U.S Forces Mission consisting of 6 aircraft, for evacuating diplomats and their families on Sunday morning," the RSF said on Twitter.

The RSF added that they supervised all the arrangements that preceded the evacuation process and affirmed their readiness to ensure the safe return of diplomats to their countries.

"Furthermore, we renew our commitment to ceasefire during the declared truce, to open up humanitarian corridors and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the citizens," the RSF said.

The RSF announced on Twitter on Friday its readiness to partially open airports in order to allow for the evacuation of foreign citizens from Sudan.

Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

On Friday, Sudan's armed forces said they had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting from 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) and expressed hope that the RSF would comply with the truce.

Sudan's Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said on Friday that about 60 people were killed and more than 200 were injured during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated in Sudan on Friday. In total, about 600 have died and 3,500 have been injured during almost a week of conflict in Sudan.

