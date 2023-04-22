RSF Say Ready to Partially Open Airports in Sudan for Evacuation

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group has announced readiness to partially open airports in order to allow for the evacuation of foreign citizens from Sudan.

"The Rapid Support Forces announce readiness to partially open all airports in Sudan to air traffic so that friendly and brotherly states wishing to evacuate their citizens can safely do so," the RSF said on Twitter on Friday.

The RSF added that they were fully prepared for cooperation in what concerned the creation of opportunities for representatives of foreign diasporas and diplomatic missions to safely leave Sudan.

Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF broke out, with the epicenter located in Sudan's capital of Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

On Friday, Sudan's armed forces said they had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting from 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) and expressed hope that the RSF would comply with the truce.

Sudan's Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said on Friday that about 60 people were killed and more than 200 were injured during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated in Sudan on Friday. In total, about 600 have died and 3,500 have been injured during almost a week of conflict in Sudan.