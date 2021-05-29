UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RSF Welcomes Jail Time For Ex-Policemen Who Planted Drugs On Journalist Ivan Golunov

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

RSF Welcomes Jail Time for Ex-Policemen Who Planted Drugs on Journalist Ivan Golunov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Secretary-General Christophe Deloire on Friday welcomed the verdict by the Moscow City Court handing from 5-12 years of jail time to former police officers for their involvement in the drug-planting case against Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov.

Earlier in the day, five former policemen were given prison sentences ” the longest one to Lt. Col. Igor Lyakhovets, the ex-head of a district police office's department for combating drug trafficking. In addition, he was deprived of his rank. All the indicted have to pay 1 million rubles ($13,600) to Golunov in a civil suit.

"We welcome an exemplary decision of  #Russian justice which has just sentenced five former police officers to heavy sentences (5 to 12 years in prison) for having hidden drugs on the investigative journalist Ivan #Golounov in order to arrest him," Deloire tweeted.

In June 2019, Golunov, known for covering corruption-related stories, was detained in Moscow while in possession of drugs that he said were planted on him by police. Charges against the reporter were later dropped amid a public backlash due to lack of evidence.

The journalist himself expressed contentment with the court's ruling. 

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Drugs Jail June 2019 All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

3 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

3 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

3 minutes ago

Berlin Silent on Merkel's Participation in October ..

3 minutes ago

Soyuz-2 Rocket With 36 UK Communication Satellites ..

3 minutes ago

G7 must secure green recovery from Covid: UK

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.