RT America Says Stops Production of Content After Over 10 Years on Air

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) RT America broadcaster said that it had stopped the production of content after more than 10 years on air.

"As the result of unforeseen events and the interruption of normal business operations, T&R Productions, LLC ('T&R'), is currently ceasing all television production work at all of its bureaus throughout the United States," chief Mikhail Solodovnikov said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

"T&R Productions has laid off the majority of its staff at all of its locations. The decision was taken with great regret for the difficulty it will cause T&R's employees. We would like to thank our employees for years of hard work and dedication," he added.