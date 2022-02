MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The RT Arabic film crew came under fire from the Ukrainian armed forces on the line of contact in Donbas, the broadcaster said on Thursday.

"The crew of RT Arabic correspondent Maxim Al-Turi came under fire from the Ukrainian armed forces in Olenivka (Donetsk region) on the line of contact," RT said on Telegram.