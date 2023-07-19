Open Menu

RT Banned In West Because They Are Afraid Of Truth - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Western countries are banning RT and creating obstacles to the broadcaster because they are afraid of the truth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Everywhere, in fact, our only resource aimed at a Western audience is closed - this is Russia Today. Everywhere they are closed, obstacles are being created, they are afraid of the truth," Putin said.

The president also promised to task officials with providing assistance to French journalist Kristel Nean who wants to assemble a team of Western reporters to cover the situation in Donbas.

"People like you, in my opinion, perform a very important task. And not only in the interests of Donbas. But in the interests of your country, because you are trying to show that the policy pursued by the ruling elites of these countries is wrong and harms their own people," Putin said.

Nean moved to Donbas in 2016 to cover the situation there. She created the Donbas Insider internet portal, and is currently planning to expand its activities.

