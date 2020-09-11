RT Broadcaster Refutes Rumors That Its Staffers Work for Belarusian TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The RT broadcaster refuted claims that its staffers were working for the Belarusian television, noting they were just providing consultations to Belarusian colleagues amid protests.

RT explained to Sputnik that its statement was a response to a request by Meduza news outlet, which earlier released a report, citing Belarusian media suggestions that RT staffers started working in Belarus ” a claim already rejected by RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

"RT and Ruptly do work in Belarus, there are 32 people there right now, besides Sputnik [staffers]. Our employees do provide consultations to Belarusian colleagues on many issues ” the same thing we have done in Tunisia, Venezuela and Cuba.

Simonyan has even provided personal consultations to China. This is part of our work, and it has always been like this. No RT staffers work for the Belarusian television," RT wrote on Telegram late on Thursday.

RT also called on Meduza not to "waste money provided by its unknown sponsors" on investigating the broadcaster's activities in Belarus, since there was "nothing to investigate."

In its statement, RT also asked Meduza where one could find information about the "sources and volume of its budgeting."