RT Broadcaster Says War Correspondent Andrey Filatov Injured Second Time

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 09:52 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) RT broadcaster said on Thursday that its war correspondent Andrey Filatov sustained fresh injuries while filming in Donetsk.

The incident occurred when Filatov was filming an assault group of the 11th regiment of the DPR People's Militia liberating the settlement in the Donetsk region.

"I have a minor wound: something hit my side. I'm going now (to a hospital), they'll take an x-ray. Most likely, the bones are not affected. Once I recover, we will keep working," Filatov said in RT's Telegram.

The broadcaster said that the war correspondent was already wounded once in August.

