MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan accepts the results of Spanish broadcaster RTVE's internal investigation, which ruled out that hackers were involved in the live transmission of Russia's Spanish-language RT channel on their website.

"The Spaniards conducted an investigation and assured us that our channel was included in their broadcast, not by hackers, but it just happened that way. We believe them," Simonyan said.

According to the RTVE corporation, on December 12, the channel's website began transmitting the RT Spanish signal on one of its live windows. At that time, RT was airing an interview with former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, who hosts his own show on the channel, taken with exiled Catalan politician Carles Puigdemont.

RTVE told Sputnik that although the precise cause of the mishap has not yet been pinpointed, an external hack is out of the question.

"RTVE has reviewed the internal processes of said broadcast and the first conclusions rule out that there was sabotage from an external computer," RTVE said.

As RTVE's press service told Sputnik, on December 11, the broadcaster's direct-to-website "+24" service showed a press conference on one of its four windows. The satellite signal was received through the Spanish telecommunications company, Telefonica. As a rule, the pages automatically close at the end of transmission but the one in question remained open and the next day began broadcasting RT Spanish.

RTVE's spokesperson noted that the broadcaster was sure that there were no hacker attacks and that neither RTVE nor RT had anything to do with the incident.

The spokesperson added that it was coincidental that RT was airing an interview with a pro-Independence Catalan public figure at the moment.