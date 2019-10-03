UrduPoint.com
RT Chief Editor Blames BBC For Going Back On Its Values In Covering Syria

Thu 03rd October 2019

RT Chief Editor Blames BBC for Going Back on Its Values in Covering Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) RT and Sputnik's chief editor, Margarita Simonyan, on Wednesday criticized BBC for undermining its own principle of impartiality when covering the Syrian war.

The journalist said at RT's MEDIA TALK conference that the British broadcaster did not apologize for falsely casting Hassan Diab as a victim of an alleged chemical attack in Douma in April 2018.

"What you see depends on where you stand. BBC taught us the famous principle that one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter. But it's BBC that broke its own principle," she said.

A BBC producer, Riam Dalati, said in February he believed that scenes from the Douma hospital, which treated victims of the alleged "poison attack," were staged. The video was made by White Helmets, a self-styled rescue group in Syria that Russia accused of supporting militants.

