UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT Chief Editor Says RT Stringer In Yemen Received Death Threats After Colleague's Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

RT Chief Editor Says RT Stringer in Yemen Received Death Threats After Colleague's Murder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Stringer of RT Arabic in Yemen Salah al-Aqlu received death threats after murder of his colleague, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Friday.

Earlier this week, unidentified people shot another Ruptly stringer Nabil Hasan al-Quaety, who also worked for AFP and other media, in Yemen's Aden near his home.

"In Yemen, our RT Arabic stringer Salah al-Aqlu received death threats. The threats began after his friend and colleague, who collaborated with our video agency Ruptly, was shot dead near his own house in Yemen," Simonyan said on Telegram.

She also thanked the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian ambassador in Yemen for helping to evacuate the journalist and his family.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Unidentified People Russia Yemen Aden Family Media Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

40 minutes ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

46 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago

Three COVID-19 cases reported in Attock, tally rea ..

20 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, Punj ..

20 minutes ago

Ireland to Enter 2nd Phase of COVID-19 Lockdown Ex ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.