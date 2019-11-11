RT Chief Offers Bolivian Ex-President Morales Job as TV Host

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Evo Morales, who recently resigned as president of Bolivia, may not be unemployed for long, Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on Monday, offering Morales his own show at the broadcaster's Spanish-language channel, citing previous experience with another former South American president-turned-TV presenter.

"I offer Morales an exciting job as a tv presenter at Spanish RT. [Former President of Ecuador Rafael] Correa has been hosting his show with us for the second year and has nothing to worry about," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

On Sunday, Morales resigned after weeks of protests throughout Bolivia that were sparked by a controversial election, in which Morales won nearly 10 more points than his opponents. His resignation followed the publishing of a report by international observers that found "grave" irregularities in the October 20 vote.

Correa has been hosting his political talk show, "Conversando con Correa," on RT Espanol since early 2018, after serving as president of Ecuador from 2007-2017. Similar to Morales, Correa was part of a leftward shift in South American politics in the 2000s known as the "pink tide."