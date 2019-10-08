UrduPoint.com
RT Correspondent, Cameraman Injured While Covering Protests In Ecuador

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

RT Correspondent, Cameraman Injured While Covering Protests in Ecuador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) An RT correspondent and an operator suffered injuries during coverage of anti-austerity protests in Ecuador, the broadcaster said in a statement on Monday.

"RT en Espanol correspondent Nicolas Sanchez was injured during the coverage of the protest in Quito, when Ecuadorian police arrived at the event and began dispersing the demonstrators using tear gas ... An explosive cartridge fell next to the correspondent, he was stunned," the statement said.

The operator who worked with Sanchez was also injured, it added.

Ecuadorians, who are dissatisfied with the government's economic reforms, began protests on Thursday. Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency in connection with the protests.

Ecuador's transport services conducted a two-day strike that literally paralyzed the country. Despite massive protests, Moreno said the authorities would not reconsider the decision to abolish gas subsidies, which had been agreed with the International Monetary Fund.

