MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Iraqi security forces have detained an RT correspondent in Baghdad and sealed up the equipment in the office of the Russian broadcaster, Maya Manna, the head of RT Arabic, said on Tuesday.

"The correspondent of RT Arabic in Baghdad, Ashraf Muhammad al-Azzawi, has been detained by the Iraqi security forces.

At the moment he is being taken to an unknown place," Manna posted on Telegram.

She noted that the security forces had also sealed the equipment of the RT Arabic office in Iraq. No information has yet been provided on the circumstances surrounding the detention.