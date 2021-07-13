UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT Correspondent Detained In Baghdad, Broadcaster's Office Equipment Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

RT Correspondent Detained in Baghdad, Broadcaster's Office Equipment Sealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Iraqi security forces have detained an RT correspondent in Baghdad and sealed up the equipment in the office of the Russian broadcaster, Maya Manna, the head of RT Arabic, said on Tuesday.

"The correspondent of RT Arabic in Baghdad, Ashraf Muhammad al-Azzawi, has been detained by the Iraqi security forces.

At the moment he is being taken to an unknown place," Manna posted on Telegram.

She noted that the security forces had also sealed the equipment of the RT Arabic office in Iraq. No information has yet been provided on the circumstances surrounding the detention.

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Baghdad Arab

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

25 minutes ago

73,831 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

46 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

46 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

46 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.