(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) RT correspondent Konstantin Pridybailo has said on Sunday that some internet users in Belarus have threatened the broadcaster's employees.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Pridybailo uploaded screenshots that showed RT employees receiving threats and insults.

"There should be text here, but I will not write it. My apologies," Pridybailo wrote in his post.

More than 400 people have been detained in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Sunday during the latest day of unsanctioned opposition protests, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said in a press release.

The ministry also confirmed that warning shots were fired during clashes between protesters and the security forces, although the authorities confirmed that no stun grenades were used against demonstrators.

Opposition protests have continued ever since the August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office by a landslide. Belarus's opposition has rejected the results of the vote.

Several rallies in support of Lukashenko have also been held across Belarus in the weeks following the election.