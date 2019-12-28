RT Correspondent Says Injured While Covering Paris Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) RT Correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij said on Twitter that she had been injured while covering Saturday protests in Paris

"Protestors openly attacking us today. My cameraman for filming destruction from afar and one whacked me across the face for defending his right to film.

#greve28decembre #Paris," Dubenskij tweeted.

The French capital is boiling on Saturday. Separate protests - a protest organized by the yellow vest movement and a protest against the pension reform - are taking place in the City of Lights. Police have already deployed tear gas against the most violent participants.