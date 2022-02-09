RT DE Productions Files Lawsuit With Berlin Court Urging Lifting Ban on RT DE Broadcasts

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) RT DE Productions has filed a lawsuit with the Berlin court demanding to repeal the German regulator's decision to ban RT DE broadcasting in Germany, RT said on Wednesday.

"RT DE Productions GmbH appealed to the Berlin Administrative Court with a demand to cancel the unlawful decision of the German regulator MABB, which banned the broadcasting of RT DE in Germany," the company said in its Telegram channel.

According to RT DE Productions, MABB claims that the company is responsible for RT DE broadcasting, disregarding the fact that the channel is broadcast by Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization TV-Novosti from Moscow.

"We expect the Berlin Administrative Court to revoke MABB's unlawful decision," the statement added.

German media regulator MABB officially banned broadcasts by RT DE in Germany on February 2, claiming that the organizers did not have the necessary permission. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated later that it begins to implement retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia.

