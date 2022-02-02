RT DE Will Not Stop Broadcasting Despite Ban in Germany - Editor-in-chief

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan called a German regulator's ban on the broadcasting of RT DE Productions in Germany "pure nonsense," adding that the channel will not stop broadcasting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan called a German regulator's ban on the broadcasting of RT DE Productions in Germany "pure nonsense," adding that the channel will not stop broadcasting.

Earlier in the day, Anna Belkina, RT's deputy editor-in-chief, said that the broadcaster will appeal the ban in court.

"The company (RT DE Productions) produces several programs for the RT DE tv channel, which broadcasts from Moscow and has full broadcast rights in Germany and 32 other European countries. This is pure nonsense. We will not stop broadcasting," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.