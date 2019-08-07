UrduPoint.com
RT Earns Emmy Nomination For Coverage Of 2018 Siberian Mall Fire

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:18 PM

RT Earns Emmy Nomination for Coverage of 2018 Siberian Mall Fire

RT channel has been nominated for the 2019 International Emmy Awards in the News category

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) RT channel has been nominated for the 2019 International Emmy Awards in the News category.

It is among four contenders for the prize with its breaking news coverage of the massive fire that erupted in March last year at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. The tragedy left 64 people dead, many of them children.

"When reflecting moments of immense tragedy like the Kemerovo fire, it takes exceptional journalistic talent to remain laser-focused on bringing stories from the scene, to the world.

I am proud that our team does just that, year after year," RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.

This is the channel's sixth news nomination for the International Emmy Awards and seventh Emmy nomination overall. RT is part of the Rossiya Segodnya information agency.

The Emmy Awards is one of television's most prestigious awards shows. This year's winner in the News category will be announced in New York City on September 24.

