RT Editor-in-Chief Comments on Detention of Ruptly Producer at NATO Summit in London

(@imziishan)

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster, has commented on search and questioning of a producer for Ruptly video news agency, an RT affiliate, who was detained during a NATO summit in London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster, has commented on search and questioning of a producer for Ruptly video news agency, an RT affiliate, who was detained during a NATO summit in London.

"The producer of our Ruptly video content agency, who had an accreditation for the NATO summit in London, was detained by the police at the summit itself. He was searched, questioned, all of his reporter documentation was checked and he was told that his accreditation was voided. In accordance with � attention! � the law on terrorism," Simonyan said on Telegram.

NATO has not replied to RT's request yet, Simonyan added.

"I do not know about NATO itself, but we do not hire terrorists," she wrote.

The summit took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.