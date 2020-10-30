UrduPoint.com
RT Editor-in-Chief Mocks US Democracy After Twitter Marked Channel's Story As Misleading

Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency, on Friday ridiculed the US democracy after Twitter marked a RT material about voter fraud in the US presidential election as 'potentially misleading.'

The election, in which US President Donald Trump is facing off Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is set for November 3. Early voting has already started in some states. Twitter has marked a RT video report, which implies widespread voter fraud that could delegitimize the US election, as potentially "misleading" or "disputed."

"Twitter has marked our US election story ” users can not retweet it or reply to it ... The video was about the problems that may arise during the voting and during the counting of votes, and was based on statements of organizations and politicians who are concerned that there may be violations during the election .

.. The election is not over yet, but American democracy is already 'winning,'" Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor called on Twitter to lift all restrictions on the RT story.

Russian media content often faces censorship on US social media platforms. In September, Twitter downgraded the search results' status of the account of Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. Previously, Twitter did the same with RT and Sputnik accounts.

Roskomnadzor had sent official demand to stop censoring Russian media to Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

