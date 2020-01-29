RT Editor-in-Chief Says Injured Correspondent in Critical Condition

Wafa Shabrouney, a female journalist of RT Arabic who has been injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, is currently in critical condition, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Wafa Shabrouney, a female journalist of RT Arabic who has been injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, is currently in critical condition, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Shabrouney was gravely wounded while documenting arms depots left after the militants' withdrawal from the city of Maarat al-Numan.�

"Pray for our journalist, Wafa Shabrouney, who is now in the hospital in critical condition after being injured in Idlib. Everyone is doing everything they can to save her," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram.

According to preliminary information, the injury was caused by a projectile going off.