UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT Editor-in-Chief Says Injured Correspondent In Critical Condition

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:57 PM

RT Editor-in-Chief Says Injured Correspondent in Critical Condition

Wafa Shabrouney, a female journalist of RT Arabic who has been injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, is currently in critical condition, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Wafa Shabrouney, a female journalist of RT Arabic who has been injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, is currently in critical condition, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Shabrouney was gravely wounded while documenting arms depots left after the militants' withdrawal from the city of Maarat al-Numan.�

"Pray for our journalist, Wafa Shabrouney, who is now in the hospital in critical condition after being injured in Idlib. Everyone is doing everything they can to save her," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram.

According to preliminary information, the injury was caused by a projectile going off.

Related Topics

Injured Militants Syria Idlib From Arab

Recent Stories

Karigar Mela to empower rural communities inspires ..

9 seconds ago

Former rulers wasted national exchequer in securit ..

10 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Police busted Intra-provincial dacoit g ..

12 seconds ago

Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate condole with Rafi ..

13 seconds ago

British rail franchise to be renationalised: govt

6 minutes ago

Health care in America: For one family, a $300,000 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.