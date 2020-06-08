UrduPoint.com
RT Editor-in-Chief Says Ruptly Producer Injured During Protests In Gothenburg

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) A Ruptly news agency producer was injured during a protest in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.

"First they hit the camera, then they started hitting him on the face. When he dropped the camera, they tried to trample it," Simonyan said on her Telegram channel.

She added that after police intervened and the protesters moved away the Ruptly producer was taken away from the crowd to a safe distance.

Earlier this month, Simonyan said the agency would consider a lawsuit in connection with police attacks against RIA Novosti and Sputnik journalists during protests sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.

On May 31, RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev was pepper-sprayed in the face by a Minneapolis police officer despite identifying himself as a reporter, while covering the George Floyd protests. Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist covering protests near the White House, said Washington D. C. police shot at her with rubber bullets on June 1, even though she said repeatedly that she was a member of the press.

