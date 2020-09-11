UrduPoint.com
RT Editor-In-Chief Simonyan Gets Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Shot, Feels Well On Day 2

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency, said on Friday she had been inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency, said on Friday she had been inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

"I got vaccinated against COVID-19 yesterday. There was a whole group of us, volunteers from the media, who began the testing on ourselves. Day two, the flight is normal," Simonyan said on her Telegram channel.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

On August 11, it became the world's first vaccine to get officially registered by a government.

The vaccine is underway with the third and last phase of clinical trials, as per the protocols of the World Health Organization. The register of volunteer participants includes many government officials and prominent professionals from other fields in Russia and abroad, including the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

