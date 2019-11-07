RT Editor-in-Chief Slams Ukrainian Delegates' Stunt Against Her Deputy at Strasbourg Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Tuesday commented on a recent stunt by the Ukrainian delegation during a speech by RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina at the World Forum for Democracy in the French city of Strasbourg.

"My deputy was speaking at the World Forum for Democracy yesterday. During her speech, the entire Ukrainian delegation, [as] it was a stunt prepared beforehand, got out posters 'Journalism is not propaganda,' started screaming something at her, did not let her speak .

.. I must say, even adult Europeans were perplexed, as there had never been anything like that," she said during the "Time Will Tell" show on Russian Channel One.

She praised the forum's organizers for inviting Belkina, saying that they "achieved a feat, by the modern standards, for letting Anya speak in the first place."

The forum is taking place from November 6-8 and is dedicated to the role of information in a democracy.