UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT Editor-in-Chief Slams Ukrainian Delegates' Stunt Against Her Deputy At Strasbourg Forum

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

RT Editor-in-Chief Slams Ukrainian Delegates' Stunt Against Her Deputy at Strasbourg Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Tuesday commented on a recent stunt by the Ukrainian delegation during a speech by RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina at the World Forum for Democracy in the French city of Strasbourg.

"My deputy was speaking at the World Forum for Democracy yesterday. During her speech, the entire Ukrainian delegation, [as] it was a stunt prepared beforehand, got out posters 'Journalism is not propaganda,' started screaming something at her, did not let her speak .

.. I must say, even adult Europeans were perplexed, as there had never been anything like that," she said during the "Time Will Tell" show on Russian Channel One.

She praised the forum's organizers for inviting Belkina, saying that they "achieved a feat, by the modern standards, for letting Anya speak in the first place."

 The forum is taking place from November 6-8 and is dedicated to the role of information in a democracy.

Related Topics

World Russia Democracy Strasbourg November From

Recent Stories

16 minutes ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

16 minutes ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

1 hour ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.