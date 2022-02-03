RT Editor-in-Chief Thanks Russian Authorities for Deutsche Welle Reciprocal Ban

RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Thursday expressed gratitude to Russian authorities for the reciprocal measures against Germany's ban of RT DE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Thursday expressed gratitude to Russian authorities for the reciprocal measures against Germany's ban of RT DE.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow, in response to the cessation of broadcasting of the RT DE channel in Germany, was closing the Deutsche Welle correspondent office in Russia and canceling the accreditation of all employees of its Russian bureau.

"Thank you, dear homeland," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

Commenting on possible escalation and broadcasting cessation of all Russian media outlets in Germany, Simonyan suggested that Moscow would take measures in kind.

"Then the Foreign Ministry will have to stop the activities of all German media in Moscow, not just Deutsche Welle. There are more of them here than Russian media in Germany," Simonyan said.

On Wednesday, German media regulator MABB officially banned broadcasts by RT DE in Germany, claiming that the broadcast organizers did not have the necessary permission. RT DE operation in Germany has been terminated across all platforms, including internet, mobile applications or smart tv applications, and satellites.