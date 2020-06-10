UrduPoint.com
RT Extends Submission Deadline For 2020 Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:10 PM

The RT TV channel on Wednesday announced extending the submission period for its annual Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards given to the best coverages from conflict zones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The RT tv channel on Wednesday announced extending the submission period for its annual Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards given to the best coverages from conflict zones.

"RT extends the deadline for entries for the 2020 Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards, an annual international competition that recognizes the best journalism from conflict zones, until June 30. The competition, now in its third year, was established in honor of RT Arabic freelancer, Khaled Alkhateb, who died reporting from the frontlines in Syria,' the channel said.

Submissions are accepted internationally in three categories: best written journalism, best video journalism in long form and best video journalism in short form. The winners will be declared on July 30, the date of Alkhateb's killing.

In 2017, 25-year-old Alkhateb died in shelling in the Syrian province of Homs. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the executive order on awarding him with a medal for courage posthumously.

