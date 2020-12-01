UrduPoint.com
RT France Harassed By French Mainstream Media, Denied Access To Information - Director

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:50 PM

RT France Harassed by French Mainstream Media, Denied Access to Information - Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) RT France has been denied access to official French newsmakers and is in constant crosshairs with mainstream media, its director said Tuesday.

"Since the launch of our news channel we have been denied access to information: the accreditation at the Elysee Palace, the Foreign Ministry, the Justice Ministry and, basically, all government agencies," Xenia Fedorova said.

Fedorova spoke at a roundtable in Moscow titled "A Bicolored World: The Fight for Truth," which was hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

She said RT France was not operating from the same level playing field as mainstream media, despite being a French outlet. It is tagged as Russia-controlled by French social media, while foreign media are not.

"Furthermore, we are constantly being attacked by mainstream media. Why? Because we argue an alternative point of view," she added.

The journalist said that the channel was fighting for its rights but it was not enough. She said the Russian government needed to take a mirrored approach to foreign media operating in Russia.

